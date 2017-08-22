Police: 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in the Manchester area of the city.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of 19th and Hull streets, near the Rite Aid located in the 1800 block of Hull Street. Police said one male victim was shot. The extent of his injuries were unknown.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible drive-by shooting.

No suspect description is available at this time.

