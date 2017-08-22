Petersburg Police chief praises department for recent drug busts

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller is praising his department after officers made two major drug busts in just a few days.

Last week, police found what they described as a ‘marijuana grow house‘ inside a home in the 400 block of Deerfield Drive. Police also seized marijuana plants, mushrooms, a handgun, shotgun and money. The resident, Robert Riggins, was arrested and charged with several felonies.Then just yesterday, police stopped this car and discovered approximately 6 pounds of marijuana and another gun.

On Monday, August 21, police found roughly six pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle that was involved in a brief pursuit.

“Yesterday’s was great police work,” Chief Miller said of Monday’s bust. “An officer saw an individual involved in a traffic infraction and took it from there. The gentleman tried to elude the officer, he crashed the vehicle and the officer was there to, one, to take him into custody, two render him assistance, and three, the narcotic was right there.”

“It’s extremely important to get any type of illegal narcotics off of the street.” — Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller

Chief Kenneth Miller says investigating crimes like these and making appropriate arrests is all a part of his push to better serve the community.

“The priority is community engagement and part of that is to reduce the fear and to reduce crime, and as such illegal narcotics, they are not tolerated in any city or jurisdiction in the United States of America,” Miller explained.

Chief Miller says he hopes residents take pride in their community and help to put more of the bad guys behind bars.

“It’s just the beginning, I said it when I first got here: Community engagement, community policing on steroids, that’s what were doing now,” Miller said. “We’re out in the public, we’re out in the public’s eye, we work for you and we want to make sure that you know it.”

The grow house investigation is still underway. If you have any information to help in the investigation you are asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie crime solvers at 804-861-1212.

