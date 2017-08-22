Organization wants your eclipse glasses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now that the total solar eclipse is over, what should you do with those glasses?

An organization called Astronomers Without Borders wants your eclipse glasses so they can reuse them for upcoming eclipses. They are still working out the specifics of the program, but you can check out their Facebook page or follow them here for more information.

The next total solar eclipse will happen in South America in 2019.

Check here to learn more about when the next solar eclipse is supposed to happen.

