Mayor Stoney launches RVA Bike Share program Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney is set to launch the RVA Bike Share program Tuesday at Kanawha Plaza and then lead cyclists on a two-mile ride ending at Brown’s Island.

“Bike sharing programs are a community transportation service and desired amenity provided by forward thinking and environmentally conscious cities,” said Mayor Stoney. “I am proud Richmond is now among those leading in this regard.”

RVA Bike Share is go for launch on August 29! 🚲🚲🚲https://t.co/fx8HdN3c0O pic.twitter.com/QoPWKkfLvL — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) August 22, 2017

Richmond has teamed up with Canada-based Bewegen Technologies Inc., an industry bike share leader, to supply the bicycles and docking stations across the city.

The initial phase includes 220 8-speed bikes and 20 docking stations located throughout the city. A second phase is expected to be implemented in the coming months, doubling the fleet and including electric assist PedElec bikes, making it easier to ride uphill. These hi-tech bicycles will be equipped with a color screen, live GPS and can be unlocked through a mobile app.

RVA Bike Share is a public-private initiative, and Mayor Stoney has written a letter to encourage Richmond’s corporate and business leaders to engage in sponsorship opportunities necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the program. Click here to read the mayor’s letter.

Plans for RVA Bike Share have been in the works since 2012. The city was awarded a $1,064,000 federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant in 2014 to start the program, supplementing $280,000 in capital improvement funds made available by the city.

One-way trip and daily passes will be available as well as weekly, monthly and yearly memberships. Click here for more information about RVA Bike Share, pricing, membership and sponsorship opportunities.

Click here to view the RVA Bike Share station locations on a larger scale.

