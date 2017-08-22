Gov. talks second chances, rights restoration at re-entry resource fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe is emphasizing the importance of second chances for Virginia felons.

The governor attended a ‘re-entry resource fair’ on Tuesday at Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia.

One year ago Tuesday, McAuliffe announced an individualized process of restoring rights to felons who have served time. He’s helped 161,000 of them so far.

“161,000 of our Virginia citizens now have their rights restored and can take part in the democratic process,” McAuliffe said. “These individuals have paid their debt, they’re back in society, they’re paying taxes, they’re going to church, they’re going to our schools.”

McAuliffe said he’s proud to have restored more rights than any governor in the United States.

“Everybody makes mistakes in life,” the governor added. said. “You show me someone who’s never made a mistake and I’ll tell you someone ain’t telling you the truth. I just want to make sure that Virginia is a leader on re-entry so that when folks come out, we can move them right back into society and become participating members of society.”

There were also workshops at the job fair, teaching people about interviewing, how to talk about their convictions and how to apply for jobs.

