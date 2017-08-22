Former L.C. Bird star suspended from N.C. State football team amid sex assault allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WRIC) – A former local football standout has been suspended from N.C. State’s team following an investigation into sexual assault allegations from an on-campus party last month, the school said.

Freshman Isaiah Moore, a 2016 graduate of L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County, is one of three freshmen who have been suspended from the team. Two other freshmen were dismissed.

The disciplinary actions taken against the players “are not regarding the allegations of sexual assault,” according to 8News sister station WNCN, although additional actions could be taken based on outcomes of the criminal and Title IX investigations.

On July 22, N.C. State police received reports of three sexual assaults at an on-campus party. Campus police said officers have spent approximately 800 hours working on the investigation.

The five freshman football players were at the on-campus party in a student’s room at Wolf Village where alcohol and marijuana were present, the school said.

Investigators executed search warrants where they looked at cell phones, the residence and reviewed video from campus security cameras.

Freshmen Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were the two players who were dismissed from the team.

Moore, along with Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas, were each been suspended, according to the University.

N.C. State University Police have turned over evidence to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office following the investigation. Criminal charges are possible.

Head Coach Dave Doeren released a statement that said:

We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don’t align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly. Although I’ve disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I’m going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline.”

Athletic Director Debbie Yow released a statement that read in part:

The football players who violated the Student Athlete Code of Conduct and Football Team Rules have been disciplined by Coach Doeren, with my full support. Coach Doeren continues to responsibly manage difficult circumstances in an appropriate and forthcoming manner, which is greatly appreciated. Two have been dismissed from the team and are no longer enrolled at NC State, and three others have received suspensions from competition, as well as other discipline. These actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault. We reserve the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered.

Aside from criminal charges, the University will complete a Title IX investigation where those involved for violations could be punished for violation of the Code of Student Conduct.

