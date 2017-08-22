8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Hanover Hawks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Anyone involved with the Hanover High School football program in 2016 will tell you it was a miserable year. After back to back playoff appearances in 2014 and 2015, the Hawks went 2-8 amid myriad injuries.

One of those injuries was to wide receiver Jack Chenault, who had to have labrum surgery and missed the entire season. Chenault is back in 2017 for his senior year along with a group of classmates who are determined not to let 2016 happen again.

After three years of Clayton Cheatham, the Hawks now have a quarterback competition, but they’ve also got two talented linebackers returning, one with major college aspirations.

Head Coach Derek Stoudt says the mantra also seen has been “improve.” After 2-8, improvement should come easily, but these Hawks want many more than three wins.

They begin the 2017 campaign Friday at home against Monacan.