2 Tri-Cities police departments receive drugs to help fight opioid overdoses

TRI-CITIES, Va. (WRIC) — Two police departments in the Tri-Cities are being equipped with a drug that saves lives.

Naloxone is used to reverse an opioid overdose, but police say it will also help their own officers.

Too often police and other first responders fall ill from simply coming in contact with dangerous drugs, but with a new auto injector called ‘Evizo’ from Kaleo Pharmaceuticals, police officers can save the lives of someone who overdoses as well as their own.

“It affects people of all walks of life, ages, genders, rich and poor, it is increasing in our communities,” Dusty Anderson with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS said. “This threat has reached epidemic proportions and has recently been declared a public health emergency.”

But the risk isn’t only to those who choose to use the harmful drugs. It can also harm police officers who are often the first people on scene when an overdose is reported.

“These drugs are now posing a serious risk to public safety and especially our police officers,” Anderson added.

To combat the issue, Monday at Colonial Heights Police Headquarters it was announced that, thanks to a grant, all police officers in Petersburg and Colonial Heights will be receiving the life-saving drugs from Kaleo Pharmaceuticals.

“We’re protecting our own, and when I say that I mean if we cant do our job, if our officer starts being exposed to these dangerous drugs, Fentanyl, Carfentanil, any heroin, if they can’t provide their services because they are exposed to these drugs then we’re very ineffective,” Colonial Heights Police Chief Colonel Jeffery Faries said.

The drug is simple to use. It actually talks to you and provides instructions on how to use it. Kaleo Pharmaceuticals says it was designed to be user-friendly and as simple as possible.

“Evizo was the first FDA-approved Naloxone product specifically indicated for use in the community. It was designed, developed, and intended to be used with an emergency situation in mind where most patients are unresponsive and because they are unresponsive they can’t self-administer, they have to rely on someone who may have never received training,” Eric Edwards with Kaleo explained.

In the first eight months of this year alone, Colonial Heights and Petersburg both have seen more heroin overdoses than they saw all of last year combined.

It’s also important to note the drugs were all received thanks to a grant, although the holders that the police officers will wear on their belt came from private donations.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.