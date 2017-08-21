VOTE: Help The READ Center win $25K grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The READ Center in Richmond is one of 200 organizations nationwide that have been selected to compete for $25,000 as part of the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

Now, it needs your help to win and ‘build a stronger and smarter community.’ All you have to do is vote!

The 40 organizations that receive the most votes will be granted $25,000. Voting takes place through August 25, and you can vote up to 10 times every day.

“Please cast them all for READ and vote EVERY DAY! With your help, we can win funding to support our adult literacy classes,” The READ Center posted on campaign’s Facebook page. “With your help, we can win! The grant will be used to support READ’s adult literacy programs including a class in Richmond’s southside.”

According to its website, The READ Center’s mission is to, “help adults with low-level literacy develop basic reading and communication skills so they can fulfill their roles as citizens, workers, and family members.”

