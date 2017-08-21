Police investigating after man shot in Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was found shot in the city’s Northside Monday night.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Meadowbridge Road, near Providence Park, shortly after 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.