Petersburg Police seize 6 pounds of pot from vehicle after pursuit

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after police found several pounds of marijuana inside his vehicle following a pursuit on Monday.

Shortly after 12 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Buckner Street and South Boulevard after a vehicle ran a stop sign, but the driver fled and led police on a brief pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Glenroy and Oakland streets.

Inside the suspect vehicle police found approximately six pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

The driver, Trini Montrel McDaniel, Jr., was arrested and charged with two felonies, possession of marijuana and intent to distribute, and eluding police as well as multiple driving infractions.

