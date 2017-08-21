Male juvenile injured in early morning Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile male was injured early Monday morning in a shooting in Richmond’s East End.

Police said that the victim was shot in the hand and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at 12:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of Creighton Road.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

