Local volunteers make birthday wishes come true for some special children

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a flurry of activity inside the Owens & Minor warehouse. Colorful wrapping paper in greens and blues cover packages, while other volunteers write encouraging notes.

Owens & Minor is teaming up with A Soldier’s Child Foundation to make birthday wishes come true for children who lost a parent in the line of military duty.

“They’ll ask for a tablet, they’ll ask for arts and crafts stuff, sports stuff, whatever they want. Xbox games. So that’s what we do,” explains Daryl Mackin, who started the foundation.

On Friday, program participants from Owens & Minor went shopping for more than 200 kids. They spent anywhere from $125 to $150 on each child. All children who receive the packages have a birthday in September.

“It’s important because it’s the whole family that is impacted when someone who serves in our country is lost,” says Angela McNally with Owens & Minor. “So it’s important that we remember those children.”

Adds Mackin, “Through all of this, we want to give them hope that there are people that actually care about them and what their families have gone through.”

It is that hope that carries children beyond the tough times. The goal is for the gifts to give them reason to celebrate.

“We do think they’re special and love them,” says McNally. “We really appreciate all that their family has given to support our freedom.”

A Soldier’s Child Foundation is based in Nashville, Tennessee. It is looking to partner with other Richmond area companies, like Owens & Minor.

Follow this link to become a corporate sponsor.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.