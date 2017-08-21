Local student launches effort to raise money for childhood cancer research

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen High School senior this week launched a campaign to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

“Just because I saw that it needed support and I felt that I could be somewhat of an agent of change,” explains 17-year-old Sarah Newman.

She spent her summer interning for the Connor’s Heroes Foundation. It’s a local non-profit founded 11 years ago after its namesake was treated for leukemia.

Connor’s Heroes supports families with children who are battling the disease.

“She’s been so thoughtful through each step of the way to make it be successful,” adds Lisa Goodwin, who started the foundation. “We’re really excited and hopeful that it will spread lots of awareness and go viral and raise money in the process.”

Here’s how you can help: Post a photo of yourself with your hero on social media and tag it with #MyRVAHero. Challenge your friends to do the same and spread the word.

You can also text MyRVAHero to 77948 to make a $5 donation toward pediatric cancer research right here at home. You can click here to donate too.

“We want people in the community to show their heroes and to show support of the heroes that are fighting childhood cancer,” explains Newman.

