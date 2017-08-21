Local post offices hiring for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond post offices are hiring holiday workers.

There will be job fairs on Thursday, August 24, at the Richmond Main Post Office on Brook Rd., and the Pocoshock Creek Post Office on Lady Blair Ln. The job fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They need to fill the following positions:

Holiday City Carrier Assistant (HCCA) – $16.78 per hour Dec. 2 – 29

Holiday Clerk Assistant (HCA) – $16.98 Nov. 25 – Jan. 19

Holiday Transportation Assistant (HTA-TTO) – $18.41 Nov. 25 – Jan. 19

Holiday Transportation Assistant (HTA-MVO) – $18.03 Nov. 25 – Jan. 19

Holiday Postal Support Mail Processing Clerk – $16.98 Nov. 25 – Jan. 19

Holiday Casual Mail Handler – $15.00 Nov. 11 – Jan. 5



Applicants must be at least 18 years old or 16 with a high school diploma, have a good driving record and be able to show at least two years of driving experience. You must be able to pass a pre-employment and drug screening, be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status. Click here to apply.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.