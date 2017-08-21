Investigators: Arson to blame for blaze at vacant Petersburg home that left 3 firefighters injured

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — There have been at least four fires at vacant homes in Petersburg over the past year, with the most recent occurring early Monday morning.

Three fighters were injured battling Monday’s fire, and officials are investigating the blaze as arson.

“My life definitely flashed before my eyes, I thought this was it,” said Cody Edlin, one of the firefighters who was injured after the porch of the burning home collapsed on top of him. “You just heard a loud ‘pop’ and in a split second everything was just on top of you and you’re looking up at the sky.”

His partners rushed to drag him out. He was later taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. But the worst part, Chief Dennis Rubin says this could all have been prevented.

“The fire has been thoroughly investigated by the Petersburg Fire Marshal’s office and we’ve come to the conclusion that this was a set fire,” he said.

The intentionally set fire started in the front corner of the home.

“The goal was to prevent the fire from getting inside the home and the firefighters did an extraordinary job,” Rubin said.

Officials say this is at least the fourth fire in less than a year that started in a vacant home, but not all were arson. One of them, which occurred on Byrne Street back in January, a man was found dead inside the abandoned home. He was believed to have been homeless.

The fire chief worries other homes nearby could see the same fate if this arsonist isn’t caught soon.

“We’re very concerned about other vacant homes in our neighborhood that shouldn’t be treated this way obviously, so we would like to make sure that those homes do not catch fire, and plus, lets face it, when you have three firefighters injured at one fire, it is a great concern to me as well as the community,” Rubin added.

8News spoke with Petersburg’s city manager about the large number of vacant and abandoned homes in the city. She says she knows there is a problem and is working with code enforcement on a plan to address the issue.

Chief Rubin stresses that believes someone knows something about these fires. Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.