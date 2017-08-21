Get Fit RVA: Whitney Tries Kickboxing at CSC RVA

By Published: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris heads to CSC RVA to try kickboxing for this week’s Get Fit RVA.

Brian Crenshaw, the owner and chief instructor of CSC RVA and the senior vice president of the World Kickboxing Association showed her some moves.

Get Fit RVA: Whitney Tries Kickboxing at CSC RVA

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.