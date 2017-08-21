Faith leaders take a stand against racism

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of faith leaders in Central Virginia are taking a stand against racism.

Faith leaders said for too long Christians have been silent and the violence in Charlottesville became a call to action they couldn’t ignore.

“Even many of the protestors were saying that they were Christians and they were using scripture to justify their position,” said Pastor Corey Widmer with Third Church. “So it was vital that we as a church make it very very clear that the Bible is unequivocal about these things.”

Over 600 faith leaders signed a statement of unity against racism and anti-Semitism. They read the message aloud Monday morning in front of the Maggie Walker.

“We reject the notion that white people or any collection of humans of any culture are superior to any other,” read Reverend Wallace Adams-Riley, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

They said for years the church has stood by in silence and now is the time to teach and preach messages of acceptance and diversity.

“We resolve to help our churches become more hospitable and welcoming communities to diverse people groups,” read Pastor Manny Pena, Destiny City Fellowship.

They want Richmond to be known not as the capital of the Confederacy, but as the capital of reconciliation.

They said this compact and Monday’s rally is just the beginning of a long commitment to change.

“As a country as a city as a church we are toddlers in practicing racial unity and we are committed to learn how to practice,” said Minister David Bailey, Aarabon.

To view the full text of their message of unity click here.

