Christmas in August: Sailor returns from deployment, surprises his kids

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family is together again after being apart for the last seven months. They were reunited when the USS George H. W. Bush pulled into port Monday morning.

“I got butterflies in my stomach,” said wife Crystal Bloom. “I’m so nervous.”

The Blooms have been though deployments before. Monday marked their fourth homecoming. Kent Bloom was one of 6,000 sailors who returned to Naval Station Norfolk.

The homecoming didn’t stop at the pier for the Blooms.

They told their three children — ages 5, 3 and 1 — that daddy was coming in next week. However, they were told that a present full of toys was arriving Monday. When the kids got home from day care, there was a giant box sitting wrapped in the living from.

“It’s a transformer!” five-year-old Alan said.

The children ripped right into the package only to find out dad was waiting inside.

“It was definitely worth the wait in the box,” Kent Bloom said.

