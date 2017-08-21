Cars, home struck after gunfire erupts at neighborhood pool party

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A neighborhood pool is making changes to its policies after gunfire erupted at a private party in Chesterfield County.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, Chesterfield Police received multiple calls about shots fired. Two cars and a home were hit on Looking Glass Road.

In photos sent to 8News, you can see bullet holes in walls of a home. The Homeowner told 8News they heard the gun shots Saturday night, but didn’t find the bullets holes until Sunday morning.

It all started after a pool party that was being held at the Settlers Landing Pool.

On Sunday night, the Settlers Landing Recreation Association hosted a community meeting to talk to neighbors and pool members.

Pool board members did not want to speak on camera but said that the pool was rented out Saturday night to an individual who wanted to host a party for their daughter.

An event posted on Event Brite said a pool party hosted by Datway Promotions was held at the pool.

On Facebook, board members said “The safety of the families and neighbors is of paramount importance. Settlers Landing Recreation Association does not condone the behavior nor does it support the individual, or any of those that were invited or participated at the party.”

Now, they said they will be taking extra precautions in the future to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Police said they have no suspect information and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.