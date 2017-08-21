Brown’s Island, Byrd Park draw big crowds for solar eclipse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people flocked to Brown’s Island and Byrd Park Monday for the solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

Some were seeing the celestial event for the very first time, others for the first time in 38 years.

“Awesome. Just no other words for it. It’s awesome,” said Chevelle Hewlett, who joined the watch party at Brown’s Island. This was Hewlett’s first eclipse, and she said she wasn’t going to miss it.

“I’ve been in a line since 11 o’clock trying to get glasses and I was fortunate enough to get my glasses,” she added.

The Gasperini family needed a lot of glasses. They brought all five kids to Brown’s Island witness the show in the sky.

“It’s been something we’ve really been looking forward to as a family,” Bethany Gasperini said.

What transpired in the sky is something her children say they’ll remember when they’re grown.

“It’s just really amazing,” 11-year-old Thomas Gasperini said.\ “It’s one of the most rare phenomenons in history.”

His 12-year-old brother Matthew, added, “How cool it was just looking at the sun as it was slowly being turned black.”

Deysia Williams, 9, said she only came to watch because her mom made her. But the little girl was glad she did.

“It looks like a crescent moon, really,” she explained. “But if you look at it like more often, it looks like the moon just sliding over it, just going past it, just going that way.”

Monday’s big event in the sky was a moment in history for some people and a welcome distraction for others.

“It’s neat when the community can come together and kind of experience something so unique that in a time that maybe there’s a lot of division right now, we’re just having fun looking up in the sky,” Geoff Gasperini said.

All eyes on the sky at Byrd Park

Dozens of people came out to Byrd Park for the solar eclipse on Monday, all of them with their eyes on the sky.

One mom who brought her kids she said she was happy just to see her kids excited about science.

“We have been so excited,“ Svondai Miles said. “My son is really into science so he wanted to see this for the first time. So we discussed it and dad got the glasses last night. And now he’s looking at it. It’s really awesome.”

All around the park, groups of friends and strangers got together to see the eclipse, sharing glasses and sharing the gadgets they brought to watch the event.

“People everywhere,” Miles said. “All nationalities all ages, everybody is looking at this.”

It was a real life science lesson in many people’s backyards.

“Even people who might not be that interested in science, per se, or in science in general,” said eclipse watcher Mim Scalin. “Suddenly there’s this scientific phenomenon that nobody can deny, it’s happening or why it’s happening and that’s pretty exciting.”

They said even though Richmond didn’t see totality, it was still an unforgettable experience.

