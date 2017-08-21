Authorities investigating separate church break-ins in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after cash and electronics were taken from two churches that were broken into recently.

Officials say the two churches — Promised Land Baptist and Destiny Worship Center — were without damage at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The breaking and enterings were reported to the sheriff’s department at 10 a.m. Monday.

The suspect(s) took a TV and a camera from Promised Land Baptist. The church safe was also dragged into the parking lot but left there unopened.

Approximately $350 cash was taken from Destiny Worship Center.

In both incidents, authorities believe the suspect(s) gained entry through a broken window. At one of the churches, stain drops that investigators believe to be blood were found at the suspected entry site.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at (804) 561-5200.

