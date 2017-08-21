Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Local equine therapy program in the running for major grant

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy talks with Hay Day Ranch about how equine therapy can help people overcome challenges in their lives.

The founder of the Maidens-based program says it is because horses have an innate ability to mirror what is inside of us.

“When we’re calm and peaceful, the horse is calm and peaceful,” says Susan Hingst, the Hay Day Ranch founder and CEO. “If we’re angry, the horse can sense that. So it really forces individuals to really stabilize their emotions.”

Hay Day Ranch is in the running for a $25 thousand grant from State Farm to help it continue its programs.

