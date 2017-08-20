VSP investigate deadly motorcycle crash in New Kent

NEW KENT Va. (WRIC)- Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in New Kent.

VSP says Sunday at 11:45am in the 5300 hundred block of New Kent Highway a motorcycle collided with a van.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

