VSP investigate deadly motorcycle crash in New Kent

NEW KENT Va. (WRIC)- Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in New Kent.
VSP says Sunday at 11:45am in the 5300 hundred block of New Kent Highway a motorcycle collided with a van.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.