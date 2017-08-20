Two men are dead after two separate shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened Saturday night.

The first one happened around 11 o’clock in the 1400 block of Coalter Street.

Police say they found a man shot, lying in a stairwell, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened just before 11 o’clock on Carmine Street.

The victim as taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say these shootings are not related. Very few details are available in either shooting.

If you have any information police are asking you call Crime Stoppers.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.