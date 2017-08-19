Virginia Craft Beer festival happening Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Craft Beer festival is happening at Three Notch’d Brewery in Charlottesville.

Nearly 100 breweries from across the Commonwealth will be on hand to serve tastings from 2 to 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $50 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Charlottesville victim relief fund.

Check here to see how you can get tickets.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.