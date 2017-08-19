Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Mason Dale Drive, which is located off of Buelah Road.

Police said that the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators also said they were looking for four suspects in a dark colored car. Police also said that they believe that all but one of the suspects are male.

No other specifics were given at this time.

