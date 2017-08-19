Man recovering after overnight shooting in East Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say that a man is recovering Saturday morning after he was shot overnight in the city’s east end.

RPD says that the victim is expected to be okay.

Officials say it happened overnight on the 2100 block of Phaup Street.

They say it looked like a possible home invasion, but they’re still investigating.

