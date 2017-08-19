Man dead after Friday’s New Kent County plane crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are reporting that one man is dead after Friday morning’s small plane crash in New Kent County.

Police said pilot and flight instructor Andrew M. Jones, 38, of Richmond died after being flown to VCU Medical Center for the treatment of life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries later Friday.

The student-pilot, a 67-year-old New Kent County man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The NTSB and FAA are also investigating the crash.

