Man arrested after 3 children found dead in Maryland home

CLINTON, Md. (AP/WJLA) — Police say an arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

8News affiliate WJLA reports that Antonio Williams, 25, has confessed to the murder of his 6-year-old sister and two other girls he was related to.

Police say they arrested Williams Friday night in connection with the murders which happened that morning.

A police statement also confirmed that Williams had “sole care and custody” at the house Thursday night into Friday morning of his sister Nadira Withers as well as Ariana Decree, 9, and Ajayah Decree, 6, the daughters of his mother’s cousin.

Williams’ and Withers’ mother were the ones who found the children dead when they came home from work Friday morning.

Police arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m. and said the girls had stab and puncture wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Sammy Patel on Friday called the slayings “one of the most difficult scenes” that the department’s officers have encountered, and said the department will provide counseling services to responding officers.

Williams has been charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder and other related charges.

No motive has been given at this time in the case.

Williams is being held without bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

