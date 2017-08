RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Strong storms have left nearly 10,000 Dominion Virginia Power customers in the dark across Central Virginia.

Nearly 3,000 of the customers without power are being reported in both Chesterfield and New Kent counties. Roughly 2,000 more are without power in Henrico County.

