Video: Richmond police looking for suspects in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for help identifying several people in photos and surveillance video who may have information about a shooting which happened in Southside Richmond earlier this month.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, officers were called to the 600 block of Stockton Street to investigate a shooting. Police were told several witnesses were attending a party on the porch of an apartment complex on the block when several gunshots were fired toward a parked vehicle from an empty, grassy area across the parking lot. Surveillance video shows the vehicle leaving the scene shortly afterward.

When police arrived at the scene, they came upon a victim in the 500 block of Stockton Street and he was soon transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released.

“There were many witnesses at the time of the shooting and we ask anyone who may know something to contact us,” said Det. J. Baynes. “Any detail – a tattoo, scar, or clothing – or information about these individuals will help us close this case.”

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Major Crimes Det. J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

