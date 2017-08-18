Let’s Eat RVA: Croaker’s Spot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Croaker’s Spot has been around for 16 years and they are a seafood restaurant with a soulful flare.

Their winning business recipe is great location, great food and great service and obviously, that is working for them as they have three locations, one on Hull Street in the City of Richmond, one in Old Towne Petersburg and the newest one in Norfolk.

They have many signature dishes from the Southern Sautéed Chicken, the Eggleston’s Fried Fish Boat, the different solos, and compositions, but the dish that stands out and customers keep asking for more and more is the cornbread.

And as Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine, and Matt DiNardo found out, this is not your typical cornbread.

