Famous actress’ video of Baby Finn hugging a friend goes viral

(WRIC) — In spite of the violence in Charlottesville, Baby Finn is reminding us that love conquers all.

That’s the message Taraji P-Henson shared with her followers on Instagram when the famous actress posted a video of Finn hugging another child.

You’ll remember, the Fredericksburg baby was born with a heart defect. He wasn’t supposed to survive, but defied all the odds.

To remind us that #LOVEIS cause #GODIS Have a beautiful day IN SPITE OF that waskely wabbit 😌💋💋💋 #Repost @kojosweet ・・・ Real talk ❤️ A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Nearly 40,000 people follow the toddler’s story on his Prayers for Finn Facebook page.

On it, his mom gives fans a daily look at their life which includes big brother Mason.

“Whether it’s a broken arm or a broken heart, they can come and find comfort that we’re trying to make the most of each day no matter what challenge is put in front of us,” Kelly explained.

RELATED: Toddler born with heart defect defies all odds, becomes symbol of hope

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.