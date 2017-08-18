Construction nearing completion at new South Hill hospital

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — Construction is moving along on the new VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (CMH).

The more than 166,700 square foot hospital is designed to expand services available to residents of Brunswick, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg Counties.

The hospital’s groundbreaking was on October 24, 2015 at the site located at 1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill. VCU Health committed $80 million to the project.

“This facility will be a beacon of hope for all who are in need of care, and it will be an anchor for future economic development for this region,” says W. Scott Burnette, the hospital’s CEO.

It includes 70 private patient rooms and baths. Some are tailored for intensive-coronary care, obstetrics and bariatric patients. There are also three operating room suites, a

cesarean section suite and an emergency department with 16 partitioned bays.

CMH officials also say the new cardiac catheterization lab will provide the most advanced cardiac care, and diagnostic services like MRI, CT, nuclear medicine, cardiac, vascular and pulmonary studies.

CMH is scheduled to open on November 11, 2017.

What is called the C.A.R.E. building, which will house clinics, administration, cardiac and pulmonary rehab and education, will open in February 2018.

CMH opened more than 60 years ago and became affiliated with VCU Health in 2014, which a spokesperson says has allowed it to successfully recruit new physicians and nurse practitioners in addition to opening three new practices in South Hill.

