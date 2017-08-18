Local school pulled into Confederate controversy

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The conflict over Confederate statue statues is now overshadowing a local school.

Lee-Davis High School is known as the ‘Home of the Confederates.’ But right now, there is a lot of back-and-forth within the community about whether the school should change its name and mascot.

The school’s moniker comes from two prominent Confederates: General Robert E. Lee and President Jefferson Davis.

But Ryan Leach, a 2010 graduate, maintains the school should not use the same ‘name and symbols as violent extremist groups.’

Through social media, he’s collected hundreds of signatures from school alumni alone. On ‘a living document to condemn the name and mascot.’

“I don’t think it’s right,” said Lynn Munday, one of many people fighting for the status quo. “I think we can’t do away with our history because Robert E Lee was part of our past.”

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition to keep the Confederate mascot at the school. Those signatures come from students, alumni and the community.

“I’m not for slavery. I never have been,” she said. “I have a lot of African American friends who I love very dearly and they know that I don’t feel that way either, but I don’t think we should take our history away.”

“Will we just get rid of everything? And then what?” Arthur Garthright added. “What will be next? What will be next? When will it stop?”

Organizers on both sides plan to share their petitions with the Hanover County School Board, and anyone else who may be able to bolster efforts.

