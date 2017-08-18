Chesterfield police search for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store late Thursday night.

No one was injured during the incident.

Authorities say that around 10 p.m., the suspect entered the convenience store, located in the 11200 block of Hull Street Road, and approached the counter as an employee opened the register to help a customer. The suspect jumped across the counter grabbing money from the open register and then left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with a goatee and mustache wearing a white hat, black sleeveless shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

