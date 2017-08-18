Chesterfield County Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven on Hull Street Road Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m. when the suspect entered the convenience store and approached the counter as an employee opened the register to help a customer. The suspect then jumped over the counter and grabbed cash from the open register before fleeing the business on foot.

No injuries occurred during the robbery.

Surveillance cameras captured a very clear image of the suspect.

He is described as a black male, about 5’6″ tall, and weighing about 180 pounds. He had a goatee and mustache and was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, black shorts and a white hat at the time of the incident.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Chesterfield County Police at 748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.