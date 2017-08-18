Bishop DiLorenzo, Richmond Diocese leader, dies at 75

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bishop Frances X. DiLorenzo, the twelfth bishop of Richmond passed away late Thursday at St. Mary’s Hospital.

DiLorenzo was 75. He served the Catholic church for 49 years and the Richmond diocese for 13 years.

The Richmond Diocese asked the community in a statement to pray for the bishop, his friends, and family.

So far, no funeral arrangements have been announced.

It is also not clear at this time how DiLorenzo’s died.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

