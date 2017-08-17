‘We’re more than healthcare’: McGuire VA Medical Center committed to the livelihood of military families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials at the McGuire VA Medical Center say the VA is much more than just a hospital and health coverage.

“We’re resource management, we’re psycho-socials, we do financial assistance, we assist the veteran all around, as well as the family,” said Tina Brown with the McGuire VA Medical Center.

Brown works in transition care and social work at the hospital — and had a big role in planning an outreach event for the community on Saturday.

For five years now, McGuire has paired with the City of Richmond to host the Veterans and Family Resource and Employment Fair.

“Our veterans who have served our country have gone — whether its overseas or here domestically — and they’ve brought back so much talent to the City of Richmond,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

“I want to keep that talent right here.” — Mayor Levar Stoney

The fair helps connect military personnel with both employers and community resources.

Its an event that not only puts veterans to work but also allows employers to network with a pool of candidates with a very specific skill set.

“We have to have folks who have the military background necessary to teach the soldiers and sergeants and even the coast guardsmen,” said Carl Grunow of PD Systems, Inc.

The company, with a location near Fort Lee, is a defense contractor — providing training and logistics services to both the Army and Coast Guard.

“They have to have the military background or else they wont be qualified,” said Grunow.

While the range of military service varies for those who attended the employment fair on August 12th — one veteran from Chesterfield says the skills she learned in the military can be applied to jobs across the spectrum.

“Everything they taught us is usable in another employment,” said veteran JoAnn Royster.

This year’s resource and employment fair connected veterans with 23 employers and 63 vendors all in one day.

The VA says at last year’s event 42 people were hired on the spot.

