SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (WNCN) — A man was charged with DUI after crashing into a “REPORT DRUNK DRIVERS” sign, the California State Highway Patrol wrote.

The highway patrol’s Santa Cruz-area office posted the news to Facebook, along with photos.

“Don’t drink and drive, it’s just not worth it!” troopers wrote.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.