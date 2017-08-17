Suspect sought after woman shot in foot in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a woman was shot in Gilpin Court Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of St. John Street at around 8:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a female victim who had been shot in the foot. She was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.