Residents, visitors question future of Confederate monuments in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The debate over Confederate monuments in public spaces raises an interesting question: Should monuments in cemeteries be treated the same as those on the street?

Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond already serves as a resting spot for more than 20 Confederate generals and soldiers. With the removal of monuments and statues throughout the country, some fear important history could soon be removed. Others say it’s a move they’d be OK with.

Anette Carmany and Shay Koegel of Orlando recently visited Hollywood Cemetery with and found the history fascinating.

“This particular tour brought us to a new appreciation for the Confederacy,” Carmay said.

Both women say they’re aware of the ongoing conflict surrounding Confederate monuments in Richmond.

“I personally think that the statue should not be removed,” Koegel said. “I think that we should know what our history is.”

Those who oppose monuments suggest putting them in places like museums.

In Los Angeles, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery earlier this week removed a monument commemorating Confederate veterans after outcry from activists requesting its removal.

Savannah Sifuentes, meanwhile, feels sacred ground should remain untouched.

“I just don’t believe that we should take any of it down, and if that’s the case, a lot of our history would just disappear,” she said. “And for my daughter, I feel like she should learn all the American history.”

Richmond resident Kevin Eichenberger says he’s against moving monuments to Hollywood and that the ones already there should be removed.

“”They should get it out of Hollywood Cemetery,” he said. “Dump them in the river, throw them in the trash, I don’t really think these people deserve to be glorified at all.”

Currently, Hollywood Cemetery officials have no plans to remove any of their Confederate monuments.

