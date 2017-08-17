Redskins ramping up for bounce back against Packers

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins have dealt with the heat of the weather across the Commonwealth during the entirety of the preseason, they haven’t taken much heat in their performance to open the schedule despite a poor showing in Baltimore a week ago.

Back home after two weeks in Richmond, the Redskins can get back to business as usual for a rebound against the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field this Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

In Washington’s 23-3 loss to the Ravens on the road last Thursday, the Redskins manufactured just 47 yards of offense on 27 plays including a Colt McCoy interception in the second quarter, as well as the defense giving up 239 yards to Baltimore’s attack that featured Ryan Mallett in place of the injured Joe Flacco.

While Kirk Cousins and company only played two series in that game, consisting of a measly six plays and a loss of a yard on back-to-back three and outs, they understand it is a wake up call of sorts and are gearing up to put together a better 60 minutes as a whole to get the push the team back on course for its regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10th.