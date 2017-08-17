Proposal to modernize Richmond schools to be voted on this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to modernize Richmond schools by changing the city’s charter will go to a vote this fall after a petition drive put the issue on the November 7 ballot.

Longtime political strategist and leader of a grassroots campaign to improve Richmond Public Schools, Paul Goldman, and his group now have the signatures needed — more than 10,000 of them — to ask voters if Richmond’s city charger should be changed.

“We got a record number of signatures,” Goldman said. “It is an opportunity for the people of this city to vote yes for school modernization.”

If passed, the proposal would require Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to present city council with a fully funded plan to modernize Richmond’s deteriorating schools. The referendum would require Stoney to come up with that plan within six months, or inform council that his administration cannot do it.

“If this passes, I guarantee the people of this city that there will be a plan, a fully funded plan, to finally give your child, grandchild and all future children a modern K-12facility,” Goldman said.

Mayor Stoney’s press secretary, Jim Nolan, told 8News, “the mayor is committed to working with the School Board, City Council and the community to make long term investments and necessary improvements for the entire Richmond Public School system. The Mayor believes this must be done in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner.”

Richmond is home to some of the oldest school facilities in the Commonwealth. This ballot move comes as parents recently expressed outrage over conditions at George Mason Elementary School, complaining of a leaky roof, mold and rodents.

“We don’t think any child in the City of Richmond should attend a school under those conditions,” said Bernice Travers, President of Richmond Crusade for Voters.

Meanwhile, school administration and the school board recently decided to relook at it’s Option 5 — A $563 million facilities plan from 2015 that calls for rebuilding and consolidating schools across the district.

RPS sent the following statement to 8News:

We appreciate Mayor Stoney’s commitment to making the investments necessary for the improvement of our schools. Although we have no taxing authority and are fiscally dependent upon the City for capital improvements, we recognize the funding challenges that City is also up against. We will continue working collaboratively in hopes of reaching the best possible, sustainable solution for the modernization of our buildings.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.