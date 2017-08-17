Police: Missing Henrico man located and in good health

UPDATE: Conner Price Wagner has been located and is in good health, according to Henrico County Police.

“Henrico County Police would like to thank the citizens for their calls and information, which assisted in locating the missing person,” Lieutenant J. A. Sperry with the Henrico County Police Department said in a release.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are asking for residents’ help finding a missing, endangered man.

Police said that Conner Price Wagner, 20, was last seen Thursday morning at 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Yahley Mill Road.

Wagner was last seen wearing an Alabama t-shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes and a Virginia Tech hat.

He is 6’1”, and weighs about 225 pounds. He’s also not familiar with the area and believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Conner Price Wagner is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

