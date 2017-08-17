May hail storm may get you a new roof

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in the West End and have noticed many of your neighbors getting new roofs, there’s a reason that may also affect you, too.

A hail storm that occurred in May is causing a flurry of activity right now.

The storm damaged a large number of roofs in the Glen Allen and Short Pump area. Roofing companies are replacing hundreds of them.

Uma Sharma still has dings on the roof of her car from the storm. She says the tennis ball-sized hail was the worst she’s seen in her 43 years in this country.

“It was hitting us like bullets,” she said. “Constant, constant.”

The damage to her car was obvious, but she didn’t notice anything wrong with the roof of her home.

“We kind of landed on that maybe there is some damage,” Sharma explained. “But then we decided that no, we were not going to do anything.”

Marc Skonieczny is with Burroge Roofing. He inspected the Sharma’s roof and found a lot of damage. The small indentations could have ultimately caused big problems.

“Later down the road, it’s going to deteriorate those spots and create leaks in the house,” says Skonieczny.

If the damage is significant, many insurance companies will pay to replace the roof. But you as a homeowner have to be proactive. The first step is to get your roof inspected by a professional. Most roofing companies will do that for free.

“The insurance companies are not going to tell you, but we’re out here creating awareness because a lot of homeowners don’t know they have hail damage and they don’t know their rights,” Skonieczny added.

