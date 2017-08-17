Marijuana plants, guns seized from Petersburg home; 1 arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man is facing several charges after police found drugs and guns inside his home Thursday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Deerfield Drive and discovered a marijuana grow house operation inside.

Police seized marijuana plants, mushrooms, a handgun, shotgun and U.S. currency from inside the residence.

The resident, Robert Riggins, was on scene when the search warrant was issued. He was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule I or II control substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.