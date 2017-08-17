Fiancee: Wrestler Ric Flair in critical condition with ‘multiple organ problems’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WATE) – Wrestling legend Ric Flair’s fiancee says he is still in critical condition with “multiple organ problems” in an Atlanta area hospital.

ESPN reports Flair’s fiancee Wendy Barlow posted to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon addressing his health and rumors that had been circulating, saying she has been unable to talk on the phone without crying and is still in shock.

“I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare … multiple organ problems,” she said in the post.

Barlow denied rumors that Flair had had colon surgery, but says he had a different type of surgery that she did not specify.

“Not to go into too many details I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition,” Barlow continued.

News of Flair’s illness first began circulating on Monday. Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Nature Boy” nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

Flair recently made a stop in Knoxville, Tennessee to help launch fellow wrestler Glenn “Kane” Jacobs’ run for Knox County mayor.

