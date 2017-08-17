Dinwiddie County encouraging citizens to register for Emergency Notification System

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County is asking its residents to register to use their CodeRED notification system so that they can stay up to date about local emergency situations.

Local officials said that the tool has been invaluable in recent years to help deliver messages quickly to citizens about missing persons, weather events and to announce water meter changes.

“With the proliferation of cellular technology and VoIP phones, many citizens and businesses no longer have classic landline telephones,” Dennis Hale, the Dinwiddie Fire Chief said. “This makes it difficult for the County to maintain the database within the CodeRED system. We rely on citizens and businesses to enter their information into this system.”

Citizens and businesses are encouraged to log into the Dinwiddie County website and click the link to “CodeRED” or Emergency Notification.” From there residents can enter information and specify the type of alerts they wish to receive and the manner in which they prefer to receive them.

Hale said that even residents who think they are already in the system should double check.

“It is a good idea to log-in to verify and make updates,” Hale said.

Dinwiddie County will conduct a test of the CodeRED system on September 2, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Those without internet access, or who have questions can call Dinwiddie County Fire & EMS at 804-469-5388, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. to supply their information by phone.

